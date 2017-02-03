New season three ‘Gotham’ teaser gives first look at Riddler (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 3 — A new teaser has been unleashed for the upcoming DC Comics spin-off series Gotham, with iconic villain the Riddler centre-stage.

The 40-second clip shows the character Edward Nygma (played by Cory Michael Smith) adopting the villainous persona of the Riddler, amid other flashes of key characters, including officer Gordon (played by Ben McKenzie) and what appears to be the young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz).

Currently on its mid-season break, the Batman-affiliated crime drama will return to screens for its third season on April 24 in the US, where it airs on Fox.

The first episode of the show’s return is aptly titled “How The Riddler Got His Name.” — AFP-Relaxnews

‘Gotham’ is set to return for its third season in April. — AFP pic