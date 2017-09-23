Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

New release date unveiled for ‘A Star Is Born’ reboot

Saturday September 23, 2017
10:54 AM GMT+8

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in a still from the upcoming film. 'A Star is Born'. — Instagram picLady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in a still from the upcoming film. 'A Star is Born'. — Instagram picLOS ANGELES, Sept 23 —Warner Bros. has pushed up the release date for its upcoming remake of A Star Is Born starring Stefani Germanotta (Lady Gaga) and Bradley Cooper.

The film, which will also be helmed by Cooper, was originally set to open September 28, 2018 but has now been bumped up to debut on to May 18, 2018.

The story, which has seen various incarnations, will see Cooper play the role of Jackson Maine, a country music star who discovers a talented unknown named Ally (Germanotta) and helps her achieve stardom, even as her fame eclipses his and causes strain on their budding romance.

The original film, released in 1937, starred Janet Gaynor and Fredric March, and was subsequently remade in 1954 by director George Cukor, with Judy Garland and James Mason starring. Another remake emerged in 1976, starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews

