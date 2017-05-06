New reality-based comedy shows from Amazon Studios (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, May 6 — Amazon Studios is ramping up production of real-world comedy shows after its success with award winning series Transparent.

The two new shows I Love Dick and Catastrophe hope to share the same success.

Jill Soloway, the creator of both Transparent and Catastrophe says audiences can relate to these types of real-world comedies.

"It's about telling the truth and thinking about who you are and being open to making fun of yourself and all three of those comedies are really funny but also you really root for people that have heart and you have moments where you might shed a tear. That's not wrong to shed a tear during a comedy," she says

I Love Dick is about a failed female director who finds a new outlet for her creativity when she meets a guru named Dick, played by actor Kevin Bacon.

Bacon recalls discussing the title of the show before signing up for the part.

“I was like 'That's a great title. Who am I'? and they said 'You're Dick' and I was like 'That's even better,'” Bacon says

Catastrophe was released on Amazon Prime on April 28 while I Love Dick will premiere its season on May 12. — Reuters