New Psy album drops in May

A screenshot taken from Psy's ‘Daddy’ music video.SEOUL, April 26 — Psy will release his eighth studio album in May.

“Psy has been preparing for the new album for a year. The exact date of release has not yet been confirmed but he is slated to drop the album sometime in May,” his agency YG Entertainment said in a statement.

YG Entertainment confirmed that two music videos have been shot for tracks from the album.

Psy who shot to fame in 2012 with the earworm track Gangnam Style last released a studio album in 2015.