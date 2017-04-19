New Prince track ‘Deliverance’ released to mark one-year anniversary of death — listen

The EP commemorates the one-year anniversary of Prince’s death. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 19 — A new Prince EP will be released this Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of his death.

According to reports, the six-song EP called Deliverance features “new, undiscovered studio recordings” that Prince cut between 2006 and 2008.

The title song has been released ahead of the drop on April 21.

The EP also features a four-movement medley called Man Opera which contains the songs I Am, Touch Me, Sunrise Sunset and No One Else. It is rounded off by an extended version of I Am.

Prince co-wrote and co-produced the EP’s songs with Ian Boxill, who completed the tracks following his death last year.

The majority of the sales from the Deliverance EP will go towards Prince’s estate.