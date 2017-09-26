New ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ trailer has the Bellas on their farewell tour (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 — Universal Pictures has revealed a new trailer for Pitch Perfect 3 that sees the Bellas back in force once again.

Your favourite a cappella singers Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp realise their lives aren’t quite headed in the direction they were hoping for after graduating from Barden University.

But things soon get back on track when they reunite for one last hurrah in the form of an international tour in Europe. There’s also a hint of a secondary plot in that involves someone trying to get Beca (Kendrick) to go on a solo career.

The film also stars Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Ruby Rose, John Lithgow, with John Michael Higgins, and Elizabeth Banks.

The synopsis of the film reads: “After the highs of winning the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren’t job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.”

Pitch Perfect 3 is set for release on December 22.

A screengrab from ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ that stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp among others.