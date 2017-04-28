Last updated Friday, April 28, 2017 1:27 pm GMT+8

New ‘Okja’ clip weirdly introduces Tilda Swinton’s character (VIDEO)

Friday April 28, 2017
12:44 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, April 28 — After your first look at Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming fantasy film Okja, Netflix has released a new viral clip that features actress Tilda Swinton sharing this message: “Pigs deserve happy dreams, just like the rest of us”.

The film, from the acclaimed director behind worldwide sensation Snowpiercer, follows the journey of a young girl named Mija who must risk everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend: A massive animal named Okja.

It stars Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Giancarlo Esposito, Steven Yeun, Lily Collins and newcomer Seo Hyun An.

The synopsis of the film reads: “From visionary director Joon-ho, this grand global adventure follows a friendship too big to ignore. Meet Mija, a young girl who risks everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend — a massive animal named Okja. Following her across continents, the coming-of-age comedy drama sees Mija’s horizons expand in a way one never would want for one’s children, coming up against the harsh realities of genetically modified food experimentation, globalisation, eco-terrorism, and humanity’s obsession with image, brand and self-promotion.”

Okja is set for release on June 28.

