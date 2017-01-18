Last updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 1:34 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

New Netflix trailer for Ricky Gervais’ ‘David Brent: Life on the Road’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday January 18, 2017
12:23 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Now you can own Christopher Reeve’s superhero costumeThe Edit: Now you can own Christopher Reeve’s superhero costume

Nicol loses in New York quarterfinals after five-set struggleNicol loses in New York quarterfinals after five-set struggle

Economists caution against reliance on foreign unskilled labourEconomists caution against reliance on foreign unskilled labour

ProjekMMO: Sedih lagi ke muzik video Anuar Zain?ProjekMMO: Sedih lagi ke muzik video Anuar Zain?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LONDON, Jan 18 — The mockumentary film David Brent: Life on the Road sees Ricky Gervais back in his awkward role as Brent "chasing his dream of rock stardom" around the UK.

Having been released in the UK in August 16, David Brent: Life on the Road is now coming to Netflix, and has a new trailer, released on January 17, 2017.

16 years since David Brent debuted in the original English The Office, the paper company manager has set his sights on becoming a rock star. Gervais stars alongside Dom Johnson (Ben Bailey Smith) who plays a member of Brent’s band, Foregone Conclusion.

David Brent: Life on the Road, which was written and directed by Gervais himself, will be available to stream on Netflix from February 10, 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews

Ricky Gervais is back as David Brent in this new Netflix trailer for ‘David Brent: Life on the Road’.Ricky Gervais is back as David Brent in this new Netflix trailer for ‘David Brent: Life on the Road’.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline