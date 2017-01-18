New Netflix trailer for Ricky Gervais’ ‘David Brent: Life on the Road’ (VIDEO)

LONDON, Jan 18 — The mockumentary film David Brent: Life on the Road sees Ricky Gervais back in his awkward role as Brent "chasing his dream of rock stardom" around the UK.

Having been released in the UK in August 16, David Brent: Life on the Road is now coming to Netflix, and has a new trailer, released on January 17, 2017.

16 years since David Brent debuted in the original English The Office, the paper company manager has set his sights on becoming a rock star. Gervais stars alongside Dom Johnson (Ben Bailey Smith) who plays a member of Brent’s band, Foregone Conclusion.

David Brent: Life on the Road, which was written and directed by Gervais himself, will be available to stream on Netflix from February 10, 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews

Ricky Gervais is back as David Brent in this new Netflix trailer for ‘David Brent: Life on the Road’.