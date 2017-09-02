New music from Sam Smith coming on Sept 8

The wait is almost over for Sam Smith fans as the singer has announced a new album drop set for next week. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 2 — The wait is almost over for Sam Smith’s follow-up to his award-winning In the Lonely Hour.

After an absence of three years, the British singer dropped an album announcement on his official Instagram account.

“To my beautiful fans, first of all I want to say thank you,” Smith wrote. “Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely.”

The 25-year-old singer wrote that he feels “so rejuvenated” and has “so many stories I can’t wait to tell you.”

“I have missed you all desperately, and a day hasn’t gone by when I haven’t been looking at all your comments & dreaming of singing with you all again,” he wrote.

Smith assured fans that the wait is nearly over.

“I am scared & excited at the same time,” he wrote. “I’ve poured my soul and heart into this record.”

Smith followed that up yesterday with a photo of a London billboard announcing: “Sam Smith September 8 Spotify.”

No other details such as the album title or track list were available at time of writing.