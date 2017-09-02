Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

New music from Sam Smith coming on Sept 8

Saturday September 2, 2017
02:50 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: BB-8’s evil twin is here to help Disney strike backThe Edit: BB-8’s evil twin is here to help Disney strike back

The Edit: Gadot backs Sri Lankan ‘Wonder Woman’ cosplayersThe Edit: Gadot backs Sri Lankan ‘Wonder Woman’ cosplayers

Founder of Sate Kajang chain Samuri Juraimi, 73, diesFounder of Sate Kajang chain Samuri Juraimi, 73, dies

The Edit: L’Oreal sacks its first transgender modelThe Edit: L’Oreal sacks its first transgender model

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The wait is almost over for Sam Smith fans as the singer has announced a new album drop set for next week. — Reuters picThe wait is almost over for Sam Smith fans as the singer has announced a new album drop set for next week. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 2 — The wait is almost over for Sam Smith’s follow-up to his award-winning In the Lonely Hour.

After an absence of three years, the British singer dropped an album announcement on his official Instagram account.

“To my beautiful fans, first of all I want to say thank you,” Smith wrote. “Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely.”

The 25-year-old singer wrote that he feels “so rejuvenated” and has “so many stories I can’t wait to tell you.”

“I have missed you all desperately, and a day hasn’t gone by when I haven’t been looking at all your comments & dreaming of singing with you all again,” he wrote.

Smith assured fans that the wait is nearly over.

“I am scared & excited at the same time,” he wrote. “I’ve poured my soul and heart into this record.”

 

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on

Smith followed that up yesterday with a photo of a London billboard announcing: “Sam Smith September 8 Spotify.”

 

Morning London x

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on

No other details such as the album title or track list were available at time of writing.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline