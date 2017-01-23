New ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ clip promises lots of action (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 23 — Warner Bros has released another trailer for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Charlie Hunnam’s fan will not want to miss this clip.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the movie also stars Spanish-French actress Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, Jude Law and Eric Bana.

This retelling shows Hunnam as the rough-around-the-edges titular character who grew up in the streets, not knowing the secret of his birth.

The fantasy bent of the movie is seen from fantastical creatures and the use of magic, but instead of a starry-eyed retelling of the King Arthur story, this origin story may possibly be the birth of a six-movie series.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is set for release on May 12.

Charlie Hunnam plays the title character in this gritty retelling of the King Arthur story. — Picture via YouTube/Warner Bros UK