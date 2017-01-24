New ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ TV spots promise lots of action (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — Lionsgate has released two new TV spots for Keanu Reeves’ highly-anticipated action thriller sequel John Wick: Chapter 2.

Reeves will be back as the titular hitman with returning stars Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Bridget Monahan, Tom Sadowski, and Lance Reddick. New faces to the film include Laurence Fishburne, Common, Ruby Rose, Riccardo Scamarcio and Peter Stormare.

Keanu Reeves is back in action in ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’. — file picThe synopsis of the film reads: “Legendary hitman John Wick is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.”

John Wick: Chapter 2 is set for release on February 10.