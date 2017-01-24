Last updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 6:43 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Rain

Showbiz

New ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ TV spots promise lots of action (VIDEO)

Tuesday January 24, 2017
04:58 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Rain, Kim Tae-hee honeymoon in BaliThe Edit: Rain, Kim Tae-hee honeymoon in Bali

Thai court muzzles media as trafficking defence beginsThai court muzzles media as trafficking defence begins

The Edit: Polanski quits as president of CesarsThe Edit: Polanski quits as president of Cesars

The Edit: ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ gets two action-packed TV spotsThe Edit: ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ gets two action-packed TV spots

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — Lionsgate has released two new TV spots for Keanu Reeves’ highly-anticipated action thriller sequel John Wick: Chapter 2.

Reeves will be back as the titular hitman with returning stars Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Bridget Monahan, Tom Sadowski, and Lance Reddick. New faces to the film include Laurence Fishburne, Common, Ruby Rose, Riccardo Scamarcio and Peter Stormare.

Keanu Reeves is back in action in ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’. — file picKeanu Reeves is back in action in ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’. — file picThe synopsis of the film reads: “Legendary hitman John Wick is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.”

John Wick: Chapter 2 is set for release on February 10.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline