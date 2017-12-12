New international ‘Black Panther’ trailer offers more footage (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 12 — A new international trailer has been released for upcoming action-packed Black Panther that stars Chadwick Boseman as the titular hero and it offers a bit more footage from the film.

Taking place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, the movie finds T’Challa (Boseman) returning to Wakanda following the death of his father to succeed the throne as king.

The film also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis and Angela Bassett.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Marvel Studios’ Black Panther follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and Black Panther — is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.”

Black Panther is set for release on February 16, 2018.

A screengrab from Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ that stars Chadwick Boseman as the titular hero.