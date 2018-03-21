Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

New in theatres: ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’, ‘Isle of Dogs’ and ‘Sherlock Gnomes’

Wednesday March 21, 2018
03:37 PM GMT+8

A screengrab from highly-anticipated sequel ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ that stars John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Rinko Kikuchi and Cailee Spaeny.A screengrab from highly-anticipated sequel ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ that stars John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Rinko Kikuchi and Cailee Spaeny.LOS ANGELES, March 21 — John Boyega leads a second generation of monster-fighting battle robot pilots in Pacific Rim Uprising, Wes Anderson takes us to an island of exiled pets in stop-motion animation Isle of Dogs, the world’s greatest detective (in garden ornament form) takes to the screen in Sherlock Gnomes, Claire Foy stars in iPhone-captured thriller Unsane and an idiosyncratic Swiss artist meets a time-pressed American in Final Portrait.

Pacific Rim Uprising (PG-13)

Starring John Boyega (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Rinko Kikuchi (Pacific Rim), Scott Eastwood (The Fate of the Furious), Adria Arjona (True Detective Season 2)

Studio synopsis: Jake Pentecost, son of Stacker Pentecost [Pacific Rim, 2013] reunites with Mako Mori to lead a new generation of Jaeger pilots, including rival Lambert and 15-year-old hacker Amara, against a new Kaiju threat.

Director: Steven S. DeKnight (feature debut)

Select release dates: Belgium, France, South Korea — March 21; Australia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore — March 22; China, UK, India, USA, Vietnam — March 23; Hong Kong — March 29; Philippines — March 31; Japan — April 13

Website & social: pacificrimmovie.com, twitter.com/pacificrimmovie, instagram.com/pacificrimmovie, facebook.com/pacificrimmovie

Isle of Dogs (PG-13)

Starring Koyu Rankin (feature debut), Liev Schreiber (The 5th Wave), Edward Norton (The Grand Budapest Hotel)

Synopsis: When all the dogs in Megasaki City are exiled to Trash Island, 12-year-old boy Atari sets off alone to find his canine bodyguard, Spots, in defiance of his adoptive father, the corrupt city Mayor.

Director: Wes Anderson (Fantastic Mr. Fox)

Select release dates: USA — March 23; Australia — March 29; UK — March 30; France — April 11; New Zealand — April 19; Netherlands, Singapore — May 10; Philippines — May 30; Hong Kong — June 14

Website & social: isleofdogsmovie.com, twitter.com/isleofdogsmovie, instagram.com/isleofdogsmovie, facebook.com/isleofdogsmovie

Sherlock Gnomes (PG)

Starring Emily Blunt (Into the Woods), James McAvoy (Arthur Christmas), Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean)

Synopsis: Two garden gnomes recruit a famous detective to investigate the disappearance of other garden ornaments.

Director: John Stevenson (Kung Fu Panda)

Select release dates: Singapore — March 15; USA, Vietnam — March 23; Australia, Hong Kong — March 29; France — April 11; New Zealand — April 12; Netherlands — April 18; UK — May 11

Website & social: sherlockgnomes.com, twitter.com/sherlockgnomes, instagram.com/sherlockgnomes, facebook.com/SherlockGnomes

Unsane (R)

Starring Claire Foy (The Crown), Joshua Leonard (Bates Motel), Amy Irving (Carrie)

Studio synopsis: A young woman is involuntarily committed to a mental institution where she is confronted by her greatest fear — but is it real or is it a product of her delusion?

Director: Steven Soderbergh (Mosaic, Ocean’s Eleven trilogy)

Select release dates: Philippines — March 21; Hong Kong — March 22; UK, USA — March 23; Singapore — April 19; Australia — April 25; Netherlands — May 3; France — July 11

Website & social: bleeckerstreetmedia.com/unsane, instagram.com/UnsaneMovie, https://twitter.com/UnsaneMovie, facebook.com/UnsaneMovie

Final Portrait (R)

Starring Geoffrey Rush (Genius, The King’s Speech), Armie Hammer (The Social Network, Call Me by Your Name)

Synopsis: A portrait of world-renowed Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti and his friendship with the utterly different James Lord, an American writer and art-lover.

Director: Stanley Tucci (Blind Date, 2007)

Select release dates: USA — March 23; France — May 30

Website: sonyclassics.com/finalportrait — AFP-Relaxnews

