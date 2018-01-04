New in theatres: ‘Insidious: The Last Key’, ‘The Strange Ones’ and ‘Before I Wake’

LOS ANGELES, Jan 4 — Two debutant directors translate their award-winning short into a feature-length thriller with The Strange Ones, British secret agent flick Stratton crosses the pond, and Netflix challenges the final Insidious movie’s theatrical release with a US bow for fellow horror Before I Wake.
Insidious: The Last Key (PG-13)
youtu.be/acQyrwQyCOk
Starring Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson (Insidious 1-3), Hana Hayes (The Grinder)
Synopsis: Brilliant parapsychologist Dr Elise Rainier faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet: in her own family home.
Director: Adam Robitel (The Taking of Deborah Logan)
Select release dates:
France — January 3; Malaysia, Singapore — January 4; USA — January 5; Netherlands — January 11; UK, Ireland — January 12; Hong Kong — January 18; South Korea — January 31; Australia — February 8
Website & social: insidiousmovie.com, twitter.com/InsidiousMovie, facebook.com/InsidiousMovie, instagram.com/insidiousmovie
The Strange Ones (R)
youtu.be/VCuCLmHvX8Y
Starring Alex Pettyfer (I Am Number Four), James Freedson-Jackson (Jessica Jones)
Synopsis: Two travellers make their way across a remote American landscape, but what appears to be a simple vacation soon gives way to a dark and complex web of secrets.
Directors: Christoper Radcliff, Lauren Wolkstein (feature debuts)
Select release dates: USA — January 5; France — June 27
Website & social: thestrangeones.com, facebook.com/TheStrangeOnesFilm, twitter.com/thestrangeones
Stratton (R)
youtu.be/a5ulfQrF578
Starring Dominic Cooper (Preacher), Austin Stowell (Bridge of Spies), Gemma Chan (Humans)
Synopsis: When a high-stakes MI6 mission goes spectacularly wrong, special agent Stratton must face a former Soviet operative who resurfaces after being presumed dead for two decades.
Director: Simon West (The Expendables 2, Gun Shy)
Select release dates: USA — January 5; International — since September 2017
Website & social: momentumpictures.net/stratton
Before I Wake (PG-13)
youtu.be/YMJyQPshlY8
Starring Kate Bosworth (Superman Returns), Jacob Tremblay (Room), Thomas Jane (1922)
Synopsis: A young couple adopt an orphaned child whose nightmares manifest physically as he sleeps.
Director: Mike Flanagan (Oculus, Ouija: Origin of Evil)
Select release dates: US — January 5 (Netflix); International — since April 2016 — AFP-Relaxnews