New in theatres: ‘Insidious: The Last Key’, ‘The Strange Ones’ and ‘Before I Wake’

Thursday January 4, 2018
01:44 PM GMT+8

A screengrab from the fourth chapter in the ‘Insidious’ series, ‘Insidious: The Last Key’.A screengrab from the fourth chapter in the ‘Insidious’ series, ‘Insidious: The Last Key’.LOS ANGELES, Jan 4 — Two debutant directors translate their award-winning short into a feature-length thriller with The Strange Ones, British secret agent flick Stratton crosses the pond, and Netflix challenges the final Insidious movie’s theatrical release with a US bow for fellow horror Before I Wake.

Insidious: The Last Key (PG-13)

youtu.be/acQyrwQyCOk

Starring Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson (Insidious 1-3), Hana Hayes (The Grinder)

Synopsis: Brilliant parapsychologist Dr Elise Rainier faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet: in her own family home.

Director: Adam Robitel (The Taking of Deborah Logan)

Select release dates:

France — January 3; Malaysia, Singapore — January 4; USA — January 5; Netherlands — January 11; UK, Ireland — January 12; Hong Kong — January 18; South Korea — January 31; Australia — February 8

Website & social: insidiousmovie.com, twitter.com/InsidiousMovie, facebook.com/InsidiousMovie, instagram.com/insidiousmovie

The Strange Ones (R)

youtu.be/VCuCLmHvX8Y

Starring Alex Pettyfer (I Am Number Four), James Freedson-Jackson (Jessica Jones)

Synopsis: Two travellers make their way across a remote American landscape, but what appears to be a simple vacation soon gives way to a dark and complex web of secrets.

Directors: Christoper Radcliff, Lauren Wolkstein (feature debuts)

Select release dates: USA — January 5; France — June 27

Website & social: thestrangeones.com, facebook.com/TheStrangeOnesFilm, twitter.com/thestrangeones

Stratton (R)

youtu.be/a5ulfQrF578

Starring Dominic Cooper (Preacher), Austin Stowell (Bridge of Spies), Gemma Chan (Humans)

Synopsis: When a high-stakes MI6 mission goes spectacularly wrong, special agent Stratton must face a former Soviet operative who resurfaces after being presumed dead for two decades.

Director: Simon West (The Expendables 2, Gun Shy)

Select release dates: USA — January 5; International — since September 2017

Website & social: momentumpictures.net/stratton

Before I Wake (PG-13)

youtu.be/YMJyQPshlY8

Starring Kate Bosworth (Superman Returns), Jacob Tremblay (Room), Thomas Jane (1922)

Synopsis: A young couple adopt an orphaned child whose nightmares manifest physically as he sleeps.

Director: Mike Flanagan (Oculus, Ouija: Origin of Evil)

Select release dates: US — January 5 (Netflix); International — since April 2016 — AFP-Relaxnews

