New in theatres: ‘Blade Runner 2049’,‘The Mountain Between Us’, ‘The Florida Project’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday October 3, 2017
07:17 AM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Oct 3 — Debuting on wide release in US cinemas on October 6, and internationally during the same week or not long after, are the extremely long-awaited cyberpunk sequel Blade Runner 2049, animated adventure My Little Pony: The Movie, extreme survival drama The Mountain Between Us, and childhood summer story told from an adult perspective, The Florida Project.

Blade Runner 2049 (R)

Trailer: youtu.be/dZOaI_Fn5o4 facebook.com/BladeRunner2049/videos/1362736233841500/

Studio synopsis: Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Starring Harrison Ford (Blade Runner, Star Wars,) Ryan Gosling (La La Land) Jared Leto (Suicide Squad, Requiem for a Dream)

Director: Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Sicario)

Select release dates: France October 4; Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, UK October 5; Canada, USA October 6; South Korea October 12; Japan October 27The 'Blade Runner 2049' movie poster — AFP picThe 'Blade Runner 2049' movie poster — AFP pic

My Little Pony: The Movie (PG)

Trailer: youtu.be/3geM3bRpTpg facebook.com/MyLittlePonyMovie/videos/476161369399390

Studio synopsis: A dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship to save their home.

Starring: Tara Strong, Ashleigh Ball, Andrea Libman, Tabitha St. Germain, and Cathy Weseluck (all from My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic,) Emily Blunt (The Young Victoria,) Zoe Saldana (Avatar,) Uzo Aduba (OITNB,) Sia

Director: Jayson Thiessen (My Little Pony: FiM)

Select release dates: Canada, USA, South Africa October 6; Netherlands October 11; Malaysia, Russia October 12; France October 18; UK, Ireland October 20; Australia, New Zealand, Singapore November 2

The Mountain Between Us (PG-13)

Trailer: youtu.be/3jyzGKXBOxA facebook.com/MountainBetweenUs/videos/1953989044819951

Studio synopsis: Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow-covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and discovering strength they never knew possible.

Starring: Kate Winslet (Titanic, The Reader,) Idris Elba (Luther, The Wire)

Director: Hany Abu-Assad (Omar, Paradise Now)

Select release dates: Canada, Ireland, USA, UK October 6; Australia, New Zealand October 12; Hong Kong October 19; France November 8; Brazil, Singapore November 2

The Florida Project (R)

Trailer: youtu.be/WwQ-NH1rRT4 facebook.com/TheFloridaProject/videos/162918524266034

Studio synopsis: Set over one summer, the film follows precocious 6-year-old Moonee as she courts mischief and adventure with her ragtag playmates and bonds with her rebellious but caring mother, all while living in the shadows of Disney World.

Starring: Brooklynn Prince, Bria Vinaite, Willem Dafoe (John Wick, Finding Nemo)

Director: Sean Baker (Tangerine)

Select release dates: USA October 6, UK November 10, Netherlands February 8, France December 20 — AFP-Relaxnews

