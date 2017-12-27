New in cinemas: ‘Molly’s Game,’ ‘All the Money in the World,’ ‘Phantom Thread’

Diane Kruger stars in the Fatih Akin-directed film 'In the Fade.' — Picture courtesy of Warner BrosLOS ANGELES, Dec 27 — Jessica Chastain holds secret poker games for high-rolling celebrities in Molly's Game, Michelle Williams deals with the kidnapping and rescue of a billionaire's grandson in All the Money in the World — both based on real events — and high society dressmaker Daniel Day-Lewis is thrown into upheaval by his unlikely muse in Phantom Thread.

Molly's Game (R)

Starring Jessica Chastain (Interstellar), Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok), Kevin Costner (Hidden Figures)

Synopsis: Based on the true story of Molly Bloom, an Olympic-class skier who ran the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night by 17 FBI agents.

Director: Aaron Sorkin (directorial debut; writer, The Social Network, The West Wing)

Select release dates: US — December 25 (limited release), January 5, 2018 (general release); UK — January 1; France — January 3; Singapore — January 5; Australia — January 25; Hong Kong — March 1

Website & social media: facebook.com/mollysgamemovie, twitter.com/mollys_game, instagram.com/mollysgamemovie

All the Money in the World (R)

Starring Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea), Mark Wahlberg (Transformers franchise), Christopher Plummer (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo)

Synopsis: The story of the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail to convince his billionaire grandfather to pay the ransom.

Director: Ridley Scott (The Martian)

Select release dates: US — December 25; France, Belgium — December 27; Malaysia — December 28; UK — January 5, 2018; Netherlands — January 11; Hong Kong — January 18; Singapore — January 25

Website & social media: facebook.com/AllTheMoneyMovie, instagram.com/AllTheMoneyMovie

Phantom Thread (R)

Starring Daniel Day-Lewis (There Will Be Blood, Gangs of New York), Vicky Krieps (Hanna)

Synopsis: Renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock and his sister are at the centre of British fashion, but Reynolds finds his carefully tailored life disrupted by love.

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson (There Will Be Blood, Inherent Vice)

Select release dates: US — December 25; Australia, UK, France, Singapore — February 2018; Netherlands, Hong Kong — March

Website & social media: phantomthread.com, facebook.com/phantomthread, twitter.com/phantom_thread, instagram.com/phantomthread

In The Fade (R)

Starring Diane Kruger (Inglorious Basterds)

Synopsis: Katja's husband Nuri and little son Rocco are killed in a bomb attack. The eventual trial of two suspects pushes Katja to the edge, but there's simply no alternative for her: She wants justice.

Director: Fatih Akin (The Edge of Heaven)

Select release dates: US — December 27; France — January 17, 2018

Website & social media: inthefadefilm.com, facebook.com/InTheFadeFilm, instagram.com/inthefadefilm, twitter.com/InTheFadeFilm

Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool (R)

Starring Annette Bening (20th Century Women), Jamie Bell (Turn: Washington's Spies)

Studio synopsis: What starts as a vibrant affair between a legendary femme fatale, Academy Award-winning actress Gloria Grahame, and her young lover quickly grows into a deeper relationship as their passion and lust for life is tested to the limits by events beyond their control.

Director: Paul McGuigan (Sherlock episodes)

Select release dates: US — December 29 (limited release)

Website & social media: sonyclassics.com/filmstarsdontdieinliverpool, facebook.com/FilmStarsDontDieInLiverpool — AFP Relaxnews