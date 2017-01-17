New images from Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ released

‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ is set for release on February 10. — file picLOS ANGELES, Jan 17 — While we await the release of John Wick: Chapter 2, it’s good to note that Lionsgate has released new images to keep us satiated for the return of Keanu Reeves.

Reeves will be back as the hitman along with co-stars like Ian McShane, Ruby Rose, Common, Peter Serafinowicz and Laurence Fishburne

The synopsis of the film reads: “In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick (Reeves) is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers."

John Wick: Chapter 2 is set for release on February 10. Check out some images from the movie here.