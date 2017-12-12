New ‘Hostiles’ featurette takes us behind-the-scenes (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 12 — Watch this new featurette that goes behind-the-scenes for upcoming Western Hostiles that stars Christian Bale.

In the film, Bale stars as American Army captain Joseph J. Blocker who is forced to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief (Wes Studi) back to his tribal homelands. On the way, they encounter Rosalie Quaid (Rosamund Pike), a distraught widow whose family was killed by Comanche Indians.

They have to stick together to survive their dangerous journey, which takes them from Fort Berringer, a remote Army outpost in New Mexico, to the prairies of Montana, facing the menace of nature’s hostilities and Comanche attacks.

The film also stars Adam Bach, Ben Foster, Q’orianka Kilcher, Tanaya Beatty, Jonathan Majors, Rory Cochrane, Jesse Plemons, Timothée Chalamet, Paul Anderson, Ryan Bingham, John Benjamin Hickey, Stephen Lang, and Bill Camp.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Set in 1892, Hostiles tells the story of a legendary Army Captain (Bale), who after stern resistance, reluctantly agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief (Studi) and his family back to tribal lands. Making the harrowing and perilous journey from Fort Berringer, an isolated Army outpost in New Mexico, to the grasslands of Montana, the former rivals encounter a young widow (Pike), whose family was murdered on the plains. Together, they must join forces to overcome the punishing landscape, hostile Comanche and vicious outliers that they encounter along the way.”

Hostiles is set for release on January 19, 2018.

A screengrab from Christian Bale’s upcoming Western ‘Hostiles’ that also stars Rosamund Pike.