New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’ clip has Earth under attack (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 17 — Marvel Studios has released another new international trailer for James Gunn’s highly-anticipated superhero sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

The new clip shows us just some of the action scenes set on Earth that will occur in the film.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki and Chris Sullivan.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 continues the team’s adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favourite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is set for release on May 5.

A screengrab from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’.