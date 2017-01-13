New ‘Green Lantern’ film billed as ’Lethal Weapon in space’

Warner Bros. and DC Comics have confirmed a new big screen version of ‘Green Lantern’ is in development. — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 13 — A new big screen version of comic book Green Lantern is in the works reports Deadline.

Warner Bros. and DC Comics have confirmed that director and writer David Goyer will pen the script along with with Justin Rhodes for "Green Lantern Corps."

The new movie will be based on a comic book origin story and is described as Lethal Weapon in space.

The story will focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Stewart is a former Marine sniper before joining the Lantern Corps, with the new movie focusing on his relationship with the organisation and Jordan.

It is not yet confirmed if Ryan Reynolds will be reprising his role as Green Lantern after the disappointing first film.

A director is also expected to be confirmed as soon as possible. — AFP-Relaxnews