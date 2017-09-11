New ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ clip teases marriage and murder awaits (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 — The first teaser trailer for Fifty Shades Freed is out and it reveals the wedding of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele.

The final instalment of the erotic trilogy sees Christian (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) tie the knot but things quickly take a dangerous turn after they say “I Do”.

The clip ends with Anastasia having a knife pressed against her throat by Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson). Not much is known about the synopsis of the film as yet.

Fifty Shades Freed is set for release next year, in time for Valentine’s Day.

A screengrab from ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ that stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.