Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Overcast

Showbiz

New ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ clip teases marriage and murder awaits (VIDEO)

Monday September 11, 2017
05:28 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Halimah Yacob set to be Singapore’s first woman presidentHalimah Yacob set to be Singapore’s first woman president

The Edit: ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ first teaser takes a dark turnThe Edit: ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ first teaser takes a dark turn

US visa waiver possible once Malaysians fill up forms properlyUS visa waiver possible once Malaysians fill up forms properly

The Edit: What to expect at Apple’s biggest event in yearsThe Edit: What to expect at Apple’s biggest event in years

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 — The first teaser trailer for Fifty Shades Freed is out and it reveals the wedding of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele.  

The final instalment of the erotic trilogy sees Christian (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) tie the knot but things quickly take a dangerous turn after they say “I Do”.

The clip ends with Anastasia having a knife pressed against her throat by Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson). Not much is known about the synopsis of the film as yet.

Fifty Shades Freed is set for release next year, in time for Valentine’s Day.

A screengrab from ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ that stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.A screengrab from ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ that stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline