New ‘Fast and Furious 9’ release date revealed

Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel and Ludacris attend the New York premiere of ‘The Fate of the Furious’ April 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Oct 5 — If you’ve been eagerly counting down for the release of Fast and Furious 9, you’re not going to be happy to know that the film has been pushed back.

According to reports, Universal has delayed the release of the ninth film in the Fast and Furious franchise from April 19, 2019 to April 10, 2020. The studio did not provide an official reason for the move.

To facilitate this new date change, Universal had to move Trolls 2 up by two months from April 10, 2020 to February 14, 2020.

The main franchise continues with Furious 10 which has a release date of April 2, 2021. It’s still unclear whether Furious 10 will be rescheduled.