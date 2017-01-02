Last updated Tuesday, January 03, 2017 11:23 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

New Ed Sheeran music coming this Friday (VIDEO)

Monday January 2, 2017
01:46 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Startups take aim at dronesThe Edit: Startups take aim at drones

The Edit: SKYACTIV ‘Jinba Ittai’ — being at one with your MazdaThe Edit: SKYACTIV ‘Jinba Ittai’ — being at one with your Mazda

The Edit: ‘Sherlock’ opener pulls 8.1 millionThe Edit: ‘Sherlock’ opener pulls 8.1 million

The Edit: Volvo overtaken in SwedenThe Edit: Volvo overtaken in Sweden

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Sheeran poses backstage after winning the award for best male video for 'Sing' during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. — Reuters picSheeran poses backstage after winning the award for best male video for 'Sing' during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 2 — The wait is over. Ed Sheeran will drop new material on Friday.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter officially ended his hiatus, with a video on Twitter in which he waved to fans while smiling and holding up a piece of white A4 paper with the words, “New music coming Friday!!” scrawled on it.

He then put the sheet of paper in his mouth and dropped it.

Fans of the Thinking Out Loud singer have been on tenterhooks ever since he returned to social media.

Last month, he updated his Instagram and Twitter profiles with a light blue picture but no accompanying caption.

The update happened almost a year to the day Sheeran announced that he was “taking a break… to travel the world and see everything I missed.”

Sheeran’s last studio album X was released in June 2014. It went on to top the charts in 15 countries and garner numerous awards. It was also Spotify’s most streamed album in the world for 2014.

Five singles were released from the album: SingDon'tThinking Out LoudBloodstream (a collaboration with Rudimental) and Photograph.

As to whether Friday’s drop will be Sheeran’s third album or merely a new single, we’ll have to wait until the end of the week to find out.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline