New Ed Sheeran music coming this Friday (VIDEO)

Sheeran poses backstage after winning the award for best male video for 'Sing' during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 2 — The wait is over. Ed Sheeran will drop new material on Friday.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter officially ended his hiatus, with a video on Twitter in which he waved to fans while smiling and holding up a piece of white A4 paper with the words, “New music coming Friday!!” scrawled on it.

He then put the sheet of paper in his mouth and dropped it.

Fans of the Thinking Out Loud singer have been on tenterhooks ever since he returned to social media.

Last month, he updated his Instagram and Twitter profiles with a light blue picture but no accompanying caption.

The update happened almost a year to the day Sheeran announced that he was “taking a break… to travel the world and see everything I missed.”

Sheeran’s last studio album X was released in June 2014. It went on to top the charts in 15 countries and garner numerous awards. It was also Spotify’s most streamed album in the world for 2014.

Five singles were released from the album: Sing, Don't, Thinking Out Loud, Bloodstream (a collaboration with Rudimental) and Photograph.

As to whether Friday’s drop will be Sheeran’s third album or merely a new single, we’ll have to wait until the end of the week to find out.