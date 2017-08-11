New details of Benicio Del Toro’s ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ role revealed

Benicio Del Toro will play the role of DJ in upcoming ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 11 — Many have been wondering about Benicio Del Toro’s role since it was announced that he will be in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

While still not much has been officially revealed, some new details have emerged courtesy of Entertainment Weekly who noted a one liner one the role Del Toro will play: “DJ is an enigmatic figure whose tattered, threadbare clothes and lackadaisical attitude conceal a sharp mind and expert skills.”

Meanwhile, John Boyega also revealed to EW that DJ is part of the mission that John Boyega’s Finn and Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose undertake in the wealthy, gambling resort city of Canto Bight.

“We just need a codebreaker and he’s the best in the galaxy. Unfortunately, he’s very dodgy and only in it for financial gain.

“He doesn’t fight for any side. He has distinct opinions... The Resistance bombs the First Order one day, the First Order bombs the Resistance on another. It’s an ongoing war that will never end. For him, he’s trying to benefit off of that, which doesn’t make him the person you want to trust.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15.