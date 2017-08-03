New creepy ‘It’ TV spot features more footage (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 3 — Just in case Pennywise did not freak you out enough with the It movie trailer release last week, we’re today treated to a TV spot that has that evil clown speaking to send more chills down your spine.

The TV spot, released on Warner Bros’ Spanish YouTube channel features Eddie (Jack Dylan Grazer) encountering Pennywise outside an abandoned house holding a handful of red balloons.

The film stars Bill Skarsgard as the story’s evil incarnate, along with young actors Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer and Nicholas Hamilton.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A group of young kids face their biggest fears when they seek answers to the disappearance of children in their hometown of Derry, Maine. They square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.”

Stephen King’s It is set for release on September 8.

Bill Skarsgard will play the dreaded clown Pennywise. — AFP pic