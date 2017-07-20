New clip reveals the hunt is still on in ‘Blade Runner 2049’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 20 — Check out this new trailer from Ridley Scot’s long-awaited sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049.

The new clip gives us more footage into the story of Officer K (Ryan Gosling) and Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard, the original film's protagonist.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.”

The film also stars Ana de Armas, Jared Leto and Robin Wright.

Blade Runner 2049 is set for release on October 6.

A screengrab from long-awaited ‘Blade Runner 2049’ that stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.