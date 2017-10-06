Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Showbiz

New clip offers more footage from ‘Daddy’s Home 2’ (VIDEO)

Friday October 6, 2017
04:53 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

2017 Nobel Peace Prize goes to anti-nuclear campaign Ican2017 Nobel Peace Prize goes to anti-nuclear campaign Ican

The Edit: Miley Cyrus takes on Gal Gadot and Jimmy Fallon in charadesThe Edit: Miley Cyrus takes on Gal Gadot and Jimmy Fallon in charades

Macau casinos drop as Golden Week numbers disappointMacau casinos drop as Golden Week numbers disappoint

Political tension overshadows Spain’s road to World CupPolitical tension overshadows Spain’s road to World Cup

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Oct 6 — Check out this new international trailer for comedy sequel Daddy’s Home 2 that brings back Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg for another round of laughs.

In this film,  Ferrell and Wahlberg seem to be living harmoniously as co-dads until their own fathers, played by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, arrive to join in on their first joint family holiday celebration.

The film also stars Linda Cardellini, John Cena and Alessandra Ambrosio.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “In Daddy’s Home 2, father and stepfather, Dusty (Wahlberg) and Brad (Ferrell) have joined forces to provide their kids with the perfect Christmas. Their newfound partnership is put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho Dad (Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-affectionate and emotional Dad (Lithgow) arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos.”

Daddy’s Home 2 is set for release on November 10.

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg have to deal with their intrusive fathers, played by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, in this new trailer for ‘Daddy’s Home 2’.Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg have to deal with their intrusive fathers, played by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, in this new trailer for ‘Daddy’s Home 2’.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline