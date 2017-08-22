New clip dares you to enter Pennywise’s house from ‘It’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 22 — Just in case you’ve forgotten about Pennywise, there’s a new clip will take you on a trip to see the evil clown’s famed horror house from tee long-awaited It.

The film stars Bill Skarsgard as the story’s evil incarnate, along with young actors Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer and Nicholas Hamilton.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A group of young kids face their biggest fears when they seek answers to the disappearance of children in their hometown of Derry, Maine. They square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.”

Stephen King’s It is set for release on September 8.

Bill Skarsgard will play the dreaded clown Pennywise. — AFP pic