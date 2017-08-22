Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

New clip dares you to enter Pennywise’s house from ‘It’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday August 22, 2017
11:15 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Malaysia’s Mun Hua wins fifth wushu SEA Games gold medalMalaysia’s Mun Hua wins fifth wushu SEA Games gold medal

The Edit: FB makes it easier to check friends are safe when disaster strikesThe Edit: FB makes it easier to check friends are safe when disaster strikes

Pakatan’s women wing says no to Kedah’s move to ease polygamyPakatan’s women wing says no to Kedah’s move to ease polygamy

The Edit: Kesha’s triumphant comeback takes her to the top of the chartsThe Edit: Kesha’s triumphant comeback takes her to the top of the charts

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Aug 22 — Just in case you’ve forgotten about Pennywise, there’s a new clip will take you on a trip to see the evil clown’s famed horror house from tee long-awaited It.

The film stars Bill Skarsgard as the story’s evil incarnate, along with young actors Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer and Nicholas Hamilton.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A group of young kids face their biggest fears when they seek answers to the disappearance of children in their hometown of Derry, Maine. They square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.”

Stephen King’s It is set for release on September 8.

Bill Skarsgard will play the dreaded clown Pennywise. — AFP pic Bill Skarsgard will play the dreaded clown Pennywise. — AFP pic

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline