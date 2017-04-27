New ‘Cars 3’ trailer highlights Lightning McQueen’s crisis (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 27 — Disney-Pixar has just released the third trailer for its upcoming film Cars 3 and there’s a whole lot of footage to enjoy.

The new trailer finds Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) feeling the pain of his age after he’s sidelined by a disastrous crash on the track.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves.

“To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage!”

The film also features the voice talents of Armie Hammer, Cristela Alonzo, Nathan Fillion, Kerry Washington and Lea DeLaria.

Cars 3 is set for release on June 16.

A screengrab from ‘Cars 3’.