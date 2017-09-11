New BTS album to feature Chainsmokers collab

BTS accepts the Top Social Artist award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas May 21, 2017. — Reuters picSEOUL, Sept 11 — BTS’ new album will feature a collaboration with one-half of EDM-pop duo, The Chainsmokers.

The Korea Herald reported yesterday that Andrew Taggart had joined forces with BTS rappers — Rap Monster, Suga and J-Hope — for the track called Best of Me that will appear in the popular boy band’s upcoming Love Yourself: Her album.

The reported collab will mark the first time that BTS has collaborated with an American artist on an album track.

It is understood that BTS and The Chainsmokers first met at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in May this year, where BTS scooped the Top Social Artist award.

Meanwhile, Billboard reported that there are already over a million pre-orders for Love Yourself: Her which is set to be released on September 18.

It will be the group’s first album since Wings last October.