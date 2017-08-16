New albums from Tori Amos, Shania Twain among hotly waited pop releases

The album cover for Tori Amos’ ‘Native Invaders’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 16 — To get through the after-holiday blues, here are five upcoming pop music albums set for late summer/early fall to look forward to listening to on the way to work for a morale boost!

LCD Soundsystem American Dream (September 1, 2017)

A day after revealing they were reuniting after nearly five years of separation, the American pop/rock band LCD Soundsystem announced in January 2016 their fourth studio album, American Dream — their first album in seven years. Call the Police and title track American Dream were released in May 2017, receiving positive feedback from critics, who described the songs as “sprawling masterpieces”.

Tori Amos Native Invader (September 8, 2017)

Tori Amos is about to release her 15th studio album, entitled Native Invader, which will be accompanied by a European tour in fall, before heading to North America. The release will mark the first full-length album that Amos has produced since Unrepentant Geraldines in 2014.

Madonna Rebel Heart Tour Live (September 15, 2017)

With no signs of slowing down, Madonna’s latest offering to her fans is a 22-track recording of her tenth concert tour of the same name. A DVD film of the concert co-directed by Danny Tull and Nathan Rissman will also be released, featuring live videos from the singer’s world tour as well as behind-the-scenes footage. The set list spans the music icon’s entire career, making it ideal for a nostalgic sing-along.

Shania Twain Now (September 29, 2017)

This September, the Canadian pop/country singer-songwriter Shania Twain will release her fifth studio album, Now, her first new studio album since 2002’s Up!. Now contains 12 tracks all written by Twain herself, and is set to be an important milestone for the singer, who was diagnosed with the voice disorder Dysphonia in 2011 and who has since been undergoing vocal therapy. In press interviews, Twain has explained that the upcoming album will be “more diverse than any other album [she’s] ever done.”

Carla Bruni French Touch (October 6, 2017)

The internationally acclaimed French singer Carla Bruni will also be releasing a new studio album this fall, her fifth to date. The French Touch album, produced by David Foster, will consist of English-language reinterpretations of classic songs such as Depeche Mode’s Enjoy the Silence and Henry Mancini’s Moon River. French Touch has been described by critics as “warm and familiar, and inimitably Carla.” — AFP-Relaxnews