Netflix’s ‘The Defenders’ promises lots of action (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, May 4 — Netflix has unleashed the first official trailer for its latest Marvel-led series The Defenders, ahead of its global debut on August 18.

The Defenders, which follows the previous releases of four separate standalone series — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist — will see the stories of all the main superhero characters from those series combined for one action-packed TV show.

The 90-second clip shows glimpses of how each of the characters meet one another, as they come together for the first time in order to save New York from the forces of evil.

The show will star Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, and Finn Jones, with additional cast members includng Academy-Award nominated actress Sigourney Weaver, Elodie Yung, Scott Glenn, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Carrie-Anne Moss, Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville, Simone Missick, and Jessica Henwick (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews

A screengrab from upcoming Netflix superhero series ‘The Defenders’.