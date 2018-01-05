Netflix’s first SE Asian comedy show, starring Harith Iskander, drops Jan 19

Harith Iskandar at The Cooler Lumpur Festival June 13, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Netflix, the world's leading online entertainment company will launch its first South-east Asian comedy show featuring famous Malaysian comedian Harith Iskandar on Jan 19.

In a statement, Netflix said the one-hour show titled, I Told You So’ would cover a wide range of topics including family, awkward experiences of couples, as well as social and cultural experiences encountered by Malaysians and Singaporeans.

Netflix Head of International Originals (Asia) Erika North said since its launch in the region in 2016, Netflix has greatly increased its pool of content by adding more shows from Asia, and was currently in the process of producing more original titles in over 15 countries, including Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia and Taiwan this year.

She said Netflix had full faith in local content creators who could produce shows for the platform to be shown to an audience worldwide.

Netflix will also be featuring Singaporean comedian Fakkah Fuzz in the show, Almost Banned, on Jan 26 and Malaysia's Kavin Jay in Everybody Calm Down! on Feb 2. — Bernama