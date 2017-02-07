Last updated Tuesday, February 07, 2017 11:39 am GMT+8

Netflix’s first original Italian production to star Beppe Grillo

Tuesday February 7, 2017
08:37 AM GMT+8

Italy’s Five-Star Movement leader and comedian Beppe Grillo gestures during a rally in Turin, in this February 16, 2013 file photo. — Reuters picItaly’s Five-Star Movement leader and comedian Beppe Grillo gestures during a rally in Turin, in this February 16, 2013 file photo. — Reuters pic

ROME, Feb 7 — The comedian/satirist turned political leader Beppe Grillo will be the subject of Netflix’s first purely Italian production Grillo vs. Grillo.

A co-founder of the Italian Five Star Movement — the country’s parliamentary opposition — Beppe Grillo (born 1948) is known as a controversial figure who originally found fame as a political satirist.

His ban from Italian television merely increased his popularity over the years.

Grillo’s comedy show Grillo vs. Grillo is a recording of the comedian’s return to stand-up after over a decade, performing in his native town of Genoa.

Grillo vs. Grillo will be Netflix’s first original Italian production, and will be available to stream globally from February 10. — AFP-Relaxnews

