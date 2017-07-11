Netflix’s ‘Castlevania’ announced for full season two

‘Castlevania’ adapts a 30-year-old Japanese video game franchise based on European myths and legends. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 11 — Trevor Belmont will be back for a second bout of vampire hunting in the second season of animated adaptation Castlevania.

Taking its name and characters from a video game franchise of the same name, Netflix’s Castlevania launched July 7.

A four-episode run meant the first season tallied less than an hour of total screen time.

Season two, however, will extend to a more standard eight chapters.

Rendered in a Japanese anime style, comic book writer Warren Ellis provided the first season’s treatment, which was brought to life by Frederator Studios (The Fairly Odd Parents, Adventure Time) and Powerhouse Animation (OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes).

Adi Shankar, well known for unofficial short films The Punisher: Dirty Laundry and Power/Rangers, was also involved as a producer.

Castlevania made its video game debut in 1986 on Nintendo’s Famicom Computer Disk System in Japan, and on the NES in North America and Europe over the next two years.

Created by Japanese studio Konami, early entries to the 30-year-old franchise were indebted to Hammer Horror and Universal Horror’s 20th century interpretations of European monster myths.

Third in the series, Castlevania III introduced Trevor Belmont as an ancestor of the game’s enduring hero, Simon.

Richard Armitage, who played dwarven king in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy, voices Trevor in the new series, opposite Graham McTavish, a fellow Hobbit dwarf and The Saint of Killers in Preacher, as Dracula.

Also involved are James Callis of Battlestar Galactica and the Bridget Jones trilogy as Alucard, Alejandra Reynoso of Winx Club as Sypha, as well as Tony Amendola of Annabelle, Matt Frewer of Orphan Black, and Emily Swallow of Supernatural.

Season two is expected in 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews