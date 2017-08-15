Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Rain

Netflix zones in on new comedy series, starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin

Tuesday August 15, 2017
Actor Michael Douglas at the UNICEF Ball fundraiser in Beverly Hills, California, January 14, 2014. — Reuters picActor Michael Douglas at the UNICEF Ball fundraiser in Beverly Hills, California, January 14, 2014. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 15 — Netflix is circling a 10-episode series order for a fresh show titled The Kominsky Method, which is set to star Oscar winners Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin.

The single-camera comedy, which will be Douglas’ first regular television role since The Streets of San Francisco in the 1970’s, comes from Big Bang Theory co-creator Chuck Lorre, who will also executive produce alongside Douglas.

Based on an actor who years ago had a brief fling with success and is now a revered Hollywood acting coach, the show will centre around Douglas’ character, with Arkin to co-star as his friend and agent.

The project marks Lorre’s latest with the streaming service, with Disjointed — another comedy starring Kathy Bates as the owner of a medical marijuana dispensary — slated to debut on Netflix on August. 25. — AFP-Relaxnews

