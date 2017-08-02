Netflix unveils trailer for crime thriller series ‘Mindhunter’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 2 — Netflix has dropped a chilling trailer for its upcoming series Mindhunter, which takes audiences behind-the-scenes and into the minds of serial killers.

The show, set at a time when the term “serial killer” was still emerging, is based on Mark Olshaker and John Douglas’ book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, which chronicles Douglas’ time as a criminal profiler in the FBI’s Investigative Support Unit.

Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany star as FBI agents tasked with interviewing a range of serial killers and understanding how they think, with the series also marking the return of Fringe star Anna Torv, playing a psychologist based on Dr Ann Wolbert Burgess.

Described by Netflix as a “sinister investigative odyssey” the trailer gives a glimpse into a journey which looks to feature various twists and turns as the agents delve deeper into darker territory.

Mindhunter is helmed by Zodiac director David Fincher and is slated to premiere on Netflix on October 13 (via Deadline). — AFP-Relaxnews

Actor Jonathan Groff stars in ‘Mindhunter’, arriving on Netflix in October. — Picture via YouTube/Netflix Asia