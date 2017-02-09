Netflix sets April premiere for ‘Bill Nye Saves the World’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — Netflix has revealed that its new show featuring Bill Nye — “science guy, educator, mechanical engineer, and curator of curiosity” — will premiere on April 21.

The streaming service also revealed a trailer for the programme, in which Nye will tackle various concepts and topics, employing panel discussions, correspondent reports “from a crackerjack team” and Nye’s own signature humour.

The trailer gives a peek at a lively show, partially filmed before a studio audience and covering topics such as global warming, technology, alternative medicine. He is joined by celebrities including Karlie Kloss, Tim Gunn and Zach Braff.

Watch the trailer here. — AFP-Relaxnews

Bill Nye is back with a new show on Netflix in April. — Picture via YouTube/Netflix US & Canada