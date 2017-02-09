Last updated Thursday, February 09, 2017 2:21 pm GMT+8

‘Orange is the New Black’ gets premiere date, new teaser (VIDEO)

Thursday February 9, 2017
12:08 PM GMT+8

Actress Taylor Schilling stars in ‘Orange is the New Black.’ — AFP picActress Taylor Schilling stars in ‘Orange is the New Black.’ — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — Season five of Orange is the New Black is set to premiere on June 9, Netflix has revealed.

The streaming service shared the news yesterday along with a short teaser for the show’s latest season, which picks up after a tragedy and a cliffhanger ended season four.

The teaser was accompanied by the message, “There’s no turning back.”

Jenji Kohan’s show features an ensemble cast led by Taylor Schilling and Laura Prepon, who play inmates in a female prison.

Watch the teaser here. — AFP-Relaxnews

