‘Orange is the New Black’ gets premiere date, new teaser (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — Season five of Orange is the New Black is set to premiere on June 9, Netflix has revealed.
The streaming service shared the news yesterday along with a short teaser for the show’s latest season, which picks up after a tragedy and a cliffhanger ended season four.
The teaser was accompanied by the message, “There’s no turning back.”
There's no turning back. #OITNB pic.twitter.com/Fqxy7STnKC— Orange Is the New... (@OITNB) 8 February 2017
Jenji Kohan’s show features an ensemble cast led by Taylor Schilling and Laura Prepon, who play inmates in a female prison.
Watch the teaser here. — AFP-Relaxnews