Netflix joins forces with Frank Miller for Lady of the Lake series

Friday March 30, 2018
07:21 AM GMT+8

Frank Miller wrote and directed 'The Spirit' in 2008. — AFP picFrank Miller wrote and directed 'The Spirit' in 2008. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 30 — Netflix has ordered a new original series called Cursed, based on the upcoming illustrated book from Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler about the Lady of the Lake, reports Deadline.

The Legend of King Arthur is coming to Netflix. The streaming giant has ordered a 10-episode series called Cursed from Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, based on their upcoming illustrated book. Published fall 2019 in the US, the comic book is about the Lady of the Lake, a key character from the King Arthur legend.

Cursed will revisit the legend of King Arthur through the eyes of Nimue, destined to become the Lady of the Lake. The story focuses on Nimue's teenage years and her mysterious gift. After the death of her mother, she finds an unexpected companion in the young mercenary Arthur, and joins forces with him in a quest to find Merlin the wizard and his sacred sword. Over the course of their journey, Nimue becomes a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying King Uther Pendragon.

This isn't the first Frank Miller comic book or graphic novel set for a big-screen adaptation. This major figure of the illustration world is also behind Sin City, made into a movie by Robert Rodriguez, The Dark Knight Returns, which inspired Christopher Nolan, as well as Ronin, 300 and Daredevil: Born Again. — AFP-Relaxnews

