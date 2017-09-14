Netflix in talks to get TV adaptation of George RR Martin’s ‘Nightflyers’

Author and producer George RR Martin speaks during a news conference at the Guadalajara International Book Fair in Mexico December 2, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 14 — The series, based on George RR Martin’s space-themed novella, is likely to screen internationally on the American platform, according to reports in US media. After being picked up as a pilot by US channel Syfy, Nightflyers would soon have a full series order.

Announced back in May, the TV adaptation of the novella by Game of Thrones author George RR Martin is getting closer to the small screen. According to websites Variety and Deadline, cable channel Syfy is close to ordering a full series, supported by Netflix. The VOD giant is thought to be getting international distribution rights, as well as second window domestic screening.

Nightflyers is a 1980 novella, published in 1985 in a short story collection of the same name, that follows a group of eight scientists and a powerful telepath on a space expedition. On board their spaceship, the Nightflyer, the team plans to intercept a mysterious alien spacecraft that could hold the key to preventing the destruction of Earth.

Director Doug Liman will be one of the show's executive producers. However, George RR Martin will not be involved in this adaptation. The author is busy working on The Winds of Winter, the sixth volume in his famous A Song of Fire and Ice series of novels, which has served as the basis of HBO’s Game of Thrones TV series since 2011. — AFP-Relaxnews