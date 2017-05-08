Netflix greenlights ‘13 Reasons Why’ season two

Cast of ‘13 Reasons Why’ pose at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles May 7, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, May 8 — Netflix has renewed controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why for a second season.

Deadline reported yesterday that season two will consist of another 13 episodes, which will debut on Netflix in 2018 under the guide of showrunner Brian Yorkey.

The series is an adaptation of the bestselling 2007 YA book by Jay Asher.

Season two will pick up in the aftermath of Hannah Baker’s death and the start of the characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery.

This could be seen as a tacit recognition of the criticism that the series has attracted from mental health organisations, as well as the fact some US schools have sent out letters to parents warning them about the show’s content.

The raging debate has also made 13 Reasons Why one of the most-discussed show on social media.

Season one followed teenager Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) who returns home from school to find a mysterious box with his name on it lying on his porch. Inside he discovers cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) — his classmate and crush — who committed suicide two weeks earlier. On tape, Hannah explains that there are 13 reasons why she decided to end her life.