Netflix drops trailer for murder miniseries ‘Alias Grace’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 25 — Netflix has debuted a trailer for its upcoming show Alias Grace, inspired by the historical true story of convicted murderer Grace Marks.

The six-hour miniseries, adapted from Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, will release globally on Friday, November 3 with the first broadcast slated for Canada’s CBC.

The 45-second teaser released yesterday, introduces Grace (Sarah Gadon), a poor, young Irish immigrant and servant in Upper Canada who — along with stable hand James McDermott (Kerr Logan) — was convicted of the brutal murders of their employer, Thomas Kinnear, and his housekeeper and lover, Nancy Montgomery (Anna Paquin), in 1843 (via The Hollywood Reporter).

While James was hanged, Grace was sentenced to life imprisonment amid much controversy about whether she was actually involved in the murder, or merely an unwitting accessory.

Grace went on to become became one of the most notorious women of 1840s Canada for her alleged role in the sensational double murder, and was eventually exonerated after 30 years in jail. — AFP-Relaxnews

Still from 'Alias Grace' Netflix trailer.