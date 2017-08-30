Netflix debuts ‘Jerry Before Seinfeld’ trailer (VIDEO)

The one-hour special will see Seinfeld revisit the club that started his career, The Comic Strip, for an intimate show which is set to feature never-before-seen material.LOS ANGELES, Aug 30 — Netflix has released a debut trailer for Jerry Before Seinfeld, its upcoming stand-up comedy special starring the iconic comedian.

Among the reveals to be included in the show — which will focus on the period of Seinfeld's life before his namesake hit TV series took off — is a library of legal pads with every joke he's written since 1975, along with childhood videos, and more.

The trailer also shows Seinfeld telling stories about his youth in New York and reminiscing with other comedians about being the stars of the comedy scene back in the 70s (via Variety).

Jerry Before Seinfeld will premiere exclusively on Netflix on September 19. — AFP-Relaxnews