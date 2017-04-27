Netflix could be close to approving a second season of ‘13 Reasons Why’

Netflix could be ready to green light a second season of '13 Reasons Why'. — Picture courtesy of NetflixLOS ANGELES, April 27 — The Netflix series about a teen suicide could be close to getting a second season on the video streaming site. According to The Hollywood Reporter, screenwriters are currently working on a possible second season, although this is yet to be confirmed by the VOD platform.

Available since March 31, 13 Reasons Why has won acclaim from critics and viewers alike. As well as positive write-ups in the press, the series has got social media buzzing, becoming Twitter’s most tweeted-about show of the year so far.

It’s therefore not surprising to hear that Netflix could have a second season in store for subscribers. The key question is how the 13 Reasons Why story can be extended with new episodes. The Hollywood Reporter claims that the team of writers is currently working on figuring that out for Netflix. The first season was based on the novel of the same name by Jay Asher, but considerably more creativity will be required to come up with a sequel.

13 Reasons Why has proved a controversial series in North America, sparking much debate. The series tells the story of Clay Jensen, a high-school student who finds a package with his name on lying on his porch. Inside are 13 cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker, a fellow student who killed herself two weeks earlier. The tapes, like a kind of diary, evoke 13 different people, all involved in some way in Hannah’s life and in her tragic decision.

Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford and Kate Walsh star in the series produced by Selena Gomez and directed in part by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight). — AFP-Relaxnews