Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Thunderstorm

Showbiz

Netflix could be close to approving a second season of ‘13 Reasons Why’

Thursday April 27, 2017
10:15 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Fifa’s Infantino confirms video refereeing at 2018 World CupFifa’s Infantino confirms video refereeing at 2018 World Cup

Hadi files defamation lawsuit against Sarawak Report editorHadi files defamation lawsuit against Sarawak Report editor

Nigeria’s former president blames Obama for 2015 election lossNigeria’s former president blames Obama for 2015 election loss

Suhakam: Corporal punishment must stopSuhakam: Corporal punishment must stop

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Netflix could be ready to green light a second season of '13 Reasons Why'. — Picture courtesy of NetflixNetflix could be ready to green light a second season of '13 Reasons Why'. — Picture courtesy of NetflixLOS ANGELES, April 27 — The Netflix series about a teen suicide could be close to getting a second season on the video streaming site. According to The Hollywood Reporter, screenwriters are currently working on a possible second season, although this is yet to be confirmed by the VOD platform.

Available since March 31, 13 Reasons Why has won acclaim from critics and viewers alike. As well as positive write-ups in the press, the series has got social media buzzing, becoming Twitter’s most tweeted-about show of the year so far.

It’s therefore not surprising to hear that Netflix could have a second season in store for subscribers. The key question is how the 13 Reasons Why story can be extended with new episodes. The Hollywood Reporter claims that the team of writers is currently working on figuring that out for Netflix. The first season was based on the novel of the same name by Jay Asher, but considerably more creativity will be required to come up with a sequel.

13 Reasons Why has proved a controversial series in North America, sparking much debate. The series tells the story of Clay Jensen, a high-school student who finds a package with his name on lying on his porch. Inside are 13 cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker, a fellow student who killed herself two weeks earlier. The tapes, like a kind of diary, evoke 13 different people, all involved in some way in Hannah’s life and in her tragic decision.

Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford and Kate Walsh star in the series produced by Selena Gomez and directed in part by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight). — AFP-Relaxnews 

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline