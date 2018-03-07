Netflix brings on ‘Distrito Salvaje’, an original Colombian Series

LOS ANGELES, March 7 — For Netflix's third original Colombian series, the streaming giant adds Distrito Salvaje to its programming, Variety reports. Narcos star Juan Pablo Raba is attached.

Distrito Salvaje (roughly translated as “Wild District”) was created and co-written by Cristian Conti and a larger writing team. The 10-episode arc will be shot entirely in Colombia, co-directed by Peru’s Javier Fuentes-León (Undertow) and Colombia’s Carlos Moreno (Dog Eat Dog). The series starts shooting in Cartagena, the port city on Colombia’s Caribbean coast, in May.

The series follows Jhon Jeiver, a guerrilla who escapes the jungle after the signing of the Peace Treaty meant to calm decades of conflict in Colombia. Struggling to reintegrate into society and reconnect with his family, Jeiver is drawn to an underbelly of crime and corruption.

Distrito Salvaje joins two previously-announced original Colombian productions for Netflix: Green Inferno (tentative title) and Siempre Bruja.

The series will be produced by Dynamo – which provided production services to the first three seasons of Netflix’s worldwide hit Narcos, and will soon provide the same to Ang Lee’s Will Smith thriller Gemini Man. — AFP-Relaxnews