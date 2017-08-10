Netflix announces release date for ‘The Crown’ season two (VIDEO)

The second season of 'The Crown' premieres on December 8, 2017. — Netflix handout pic LOS ANGELES, Aug 10 — Netflix has today released the first looks at the second season of Peter Morgan’s royal drama The Crown, and announced that the upcoming season will debut on Friday, December 8 in all territories where Netflix is available.

The Crown, a Netflix original series, tells the inside story of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, as the fragile social order established after the Second World War breaks apart. Based on the award-winning play The Audience, the series reunites creator/writer Peter Morgan (The Queen, Frost/Nixon) with director Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Hours) and producer Andy Harries (The Queen).

Beginning with soldiers in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt, and ending with the downfall of her third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan after a devastating scandal, the second season bears witness to the end of the age of deference, and ushers in the revolutionary era of the 1960s.

The Crown continues to chronicle the major political and global events that have defined and shaped the second half of the twentieth century — a series that is unprecedented in its scale, ambition and creative vision.

For more on the series, go to netflix.com/thecrown.