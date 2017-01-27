Netflix and Amazon battle it out at the movies

With 'Manchester by the Sea', Amazon is the first streaming site to have a movie nominated for the Best Picture Oscar. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 27 — The two American streaming sites have entered a new battleground, taking them beyond their usual SVOD sector.

While both companies are highly active in the world of TV series, the two rivals are now hoping to break into the movies.

Amazon currently has the lead over its rival, but the battle is far from over yet.

The rivalry between Netflix and Amazon has now moved beyond the world of TV series.

For some time, the two platforms, both global leaders in the SVOD market, have been investing in the big-screen business.

Amazon has even made history by becoming the first streaming service to bag an Oscar nomination in the prestigious Best Picture category.

Amazon: 1 - Netflix: 0

In January 2016, the online retailer’s audiovisual arm signed a check for US$10 million (RM44.29 million) to buy the rights to Manchester by the Sea, an independent movie presented at the Sundance Film Festival.

One year later, Kenneth Lonergan’s feature film has been nominated for six Oscars at the 89th Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

This marks a first for a movie produced and distributed by a platform of this kind.

Amazon has got one up on Netflix by sticking to the same classic strategy as the Hollywood studios.

The platform ensures a traditional release in movie theaters in exchange for one year of exclusive broadcast rights for its subscribers.

Netflix, on the other hand, favors subscribers with preview access, making films available to stream via its platform.

Its movies then only get a limited release in theaters. This was the case with last year’s Beasts Of No Nation, which has since been snubbed at the Oscars, only seen by a limited number of people due to restricted theater screenings.

Netflix also missed out on Birth of a Nation, which was ultimately picked up by Fox Searchlight for US$17.5 million, despite the platform putting US$20 million on the table.

The platform’s unconventional distribution strategy spooked the movie’s director, who preferred a traditional theatrical release in order to reach the biggest possible audience.

Sundance, a hotbed for hit movies

Given the public and critical acclaim for Manchester by the Sea, Amazon has jumped at the chance to return to Sundance this year in search of more rich pickings.

The firm reportedly set aside a budget of US$20 million, which is thought to have been spent on several projects, including Landline, a comedy with John Turturro and Edie Falco, The Big Sick, with Holly Hunter, and Long Strange Trip, a documentary produced by Martin Scorsese.

Netflix isn’t admitting defeat just yet, however.

The platform has snapped up To The Bone, a movie about a young girl’s battle with anorexia, starring Lily Collins and Keanu Reeves, as well as Burning Sands, I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, starring Elijah Wood, and The Discovery, with Jason Segel, Robert Redford and Rooney Mara.

Amazon, on the other hand, seems more inclined to pick potentially Oscar-worthy productions.

As well as its Sundance purchases, the platform is set to produce the next Woody Allen movie, starring Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake, and will partake in the US distribution of The Lost of City Z, directed by James Gray, plus Terry Gilliam’s The Man who Killed Don Quixote. — AFP-Relaxnews