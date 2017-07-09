Nelsan Ellis, star of ‘True Blood’ dies aged 39

Nelsan Ellis was a star on HBO's True Blood. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 9 — Star of HBO’s True Blood Nelsan Ellis has passed away after complications due to heart failure, his manager Emily Gerson Saines told Hollywood Reporter yesterday.

Nelsan Ellis played the role of Lafayette Reynolds, a gay medium in the horror-drama. He first appeared in the series in 2008 and was part of the cast until 2014, when the series ended.

In a statement issued, HBO said: “We were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis. Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of True Blood. Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO.”

Several other cast members took to social media to express their sorrow at the passing of their friend and colleague.

Crushed today by the loss of my friend and castmate Nelsan Ellis. He was a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist. RIP pic.twitter.com/fvtquhIac7 — Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) 8 July 2017

Ellis had also worked on other film and television productions such as The Soloist, Elementary and the James Brown biopic Get On Up.

Ellis is survived by his grandmother Alex Brown, father Tommie Lee Thompson, son Breon Ellis and seven siblings.