Neil Young to release long-lost ‘Hitchhiker’ album in September

Saturday August 5, 2017
10:47 AM GMT+8

Canadian guitarist Neil Young is one of rock music's enduring icons. ― AFP pic Canadian guitarist Neil Young is one of rock music's enduring icons. ― AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Aug 5 — Canadian rock icon Neil Young is treating fans to a previously unreleased album recorded in 1976, reports Pitchfork.com.

The album will feature solo acoustic tracks, some of which were recorded during a single day in Malibu. Other tracks produced on the same day feature on the albums Comes a Time and Rust Never Sleeps.

The album also includes early renditions of songs, such as Pocahontas, Powderfinger and Human Highway, as well as previously unreleased songs Hawaii and Give Me Strength.

The album is slated for release September 8 and is already available to preorder on iTunes.

The Hitchhiker tracklist:

1. Pocahontas

2. Powderfinger

3. Captain Kennedy

4. Hawaii

5. Give Me Strength

6. Ride My Llama

7. Hitchhiker

8. Campaigner

9. Human Highway

10. The Old Country Waltz

— AFP-Relaxnews

